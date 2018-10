The Associated Press





STOCKHOLM -- Two researchers from the United States and one in Britain have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

The nine-million-kronor (US$1.01 million) chemistry prize is the last of this year's scientific Nobel Prizes.

Last year's prize went to researchers in the U.S., Switzerland and Britain, who developed a microscope technique that lets scientists see details of the molecules that drive life.

Scientists from Canada, the U.S. and France shared the physics prize Tuesday for their work with lasers.

The Nobel Prize Twitter account shared the announcement on Wednesday.

BREAKING NEWS:

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the #NobelPrize in Chemistry 2018 with one half to Frances H. Arnold and the other half jointly to George P. Smith and Sir Gregory P. Winter. pic.twitter.com/lLGivVLttB — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 3, 2018

Watch the moment the 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry is announced.



Presented by Göran K. Hansson, Secretary General of The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. pic.twitter.com/j0hkL3rkpp — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 3, 2018