SpaceX launches secret satellite Zuma on 1st flight of year
In this image made with an 8-minute long exposure the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and lands as seen from from the Ocean Club Marina in Port Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP)
Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, January 7, 2018 9:39PM EST
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- SpaceX has launched a secret satellite codenamed Zuma on its first flight of the new year.
The unmanned Falcon rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday night, carrying the satellite toward an undisclosed orbit.
SpaceX ended launch commentary five minutes into the flight, due to the classified nature of the U.S. satellite. But the company continued to broadcast the return of the first-stage booster to Cape Canaveral, where it landed upright as part of a recycling effort.
Northrop Grumman provided the satellite, for which government agency it wouldn't say. The name Zuma refers to a Southern California beach.
Last year was a banner year for SpaceX , with 18 launches. It's aiming for more this year.
Falcon 9 first stage has landed at Landing Zone 1. pic.twitter.com/679wN4F8kX— SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 8, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- 'Cold-stunned' sea turtles released back into Gulf of Mexico
- What's on centre stage at the CES tech show? Your voice
- Legendary astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon, dies at 87
- 5 of the Best of Innovations awarded at CES 2018
- Addictive gaming to be recognized as disease: World Health Organization