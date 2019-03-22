Small solar flare coming to Earth this Saturday, but no big light show
The sun rises as a plane passes over Mexico City, Wednesday, May 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 22, 2019 11:18PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- A small solar storm is heading toward Earth, but don't expect a big light show.
Space weather forecaster Jonathan Lash says a solar flare that left the sun this week is due to arrive at Earth around 2 p.m. EDT Saturday.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scientist says the flare is too weak and any light show would be limited to Alaska, Canada, Iceland, Norway and other far northern spots.
Lash says the event is unusual but not rare. That's because it is happening during the quiet four-year solar minimum. It's unlikely to cause power or communication problems on Earth, nor will many people get a chance to see shimmering auroras.
