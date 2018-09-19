Scientists in Saskatchewan discover new multimillion-year-old fossils
A skull, from a duck-billed dinosaur called Edmontosaurus, is seen at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum's research building in Regina on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. The skull is only the second one found in Saskatchewan with the last one being in 1924. Scientists believe that the skull is 65 million years old. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan McKenna)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 19, 2018 2:27PM EDT
REGINA -- Scientists at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum have discovered several multimillion-year-old fossils over the summer.
Among the findings from Lake Diefenbaker was the skull of a baby elasmosaur, a long-necked creature that lived in water.
A partial skeleton of a juvenile bronotothere, a 38-million-year-old rhino-like mammal, was also discovered near Eastend.
Scientists discovered pieces of amber that contained insect inclusions, including a new species of wasp.
The new fossils will be studied over the winter until next summer's fieldwork begins again.
Parks Culture Minister Gene Makowsky says that Saskatchewan has one of the great fossil resources in Canada.
"Each summer brings another opportunity to realize new, untouched fossil sites and the potential for scientific discoveries of international importance," he said in a release.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- EU opens investigation into how Amazon uses data
- Facebook to offer more info on posts after fake news and data scandals
- Scientists in Saskatchewan discover new multimillion-year-old fossils
- 'Urgent action needed' to preserve wetlands and mitigate flood risk: report
- Twitter to restore users' ability to see tweets chronologically