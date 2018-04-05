Scientists harvest 1st vegetables in Antarctic greenhouse
The undated photo provided by the German aerospace center (DLR) shows engineer Paul Zabel with fresh salad he harvested in the EDEN-ISS greenhouse at the Neumeyer-Station III on Antarctica. (DLR via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 5, 2018 7:57AM EDT
BERLIN -- Scientists in Antarctica have harvested their first crop of vegetables grown without earth, daylight or pesticides as part of a project designed to help astronauts cultivate fresh food on other planets.
Researchers at Germany's Neumayer Station III say they've picked 3.6 kilograms (8 pounds) of salad greens, 18 cucumbers and 70 radishes grown inside a high-tech greenhouse as temperatures outside dropped below -20 degrees Celsius (-4 Fahrenheit).
The German Aerospace Center DLR, which co-ordinates the project, said Thursday that by May scientists hope to harvest 4-5 kilograms of fruit and vegetables a week.
While NASA has successfully grown greens on the International Space Station, DLR's Daniel Schubert says the Antarctic project aims to produce a wider range of vegetables that might one day be grown on Mars or the Moon.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Scientists harvest 1st vegetables in Antarctic greenhouse
- Data of 620,000 Canadians improperly shared with consulting firm: Facebook
- U.S. Congress faces challenge: How to tame Facebook
- Up to 87 million people affected in Facebook privacy scandal
- SpaceX capsule reaches space station with food, experiments