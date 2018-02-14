Researchers make rare sighting of a sperm whale near Alert Bay, B.C.
A sperm whale (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Jared Towers, Fisheries and Oceans Canada)
VANCOUVER - Researchers studying the activity of whales off British Columbia's coast had a very unusual encounter this week with a sperm whale.
Jared Towers monitors the sound of cetaceans and marine mammals using a network of hydrophones in the Johnstone Strait off northeastern Vancouver Island for Fisheries and Oceans Canada.
He says his team heard an unusual echolocation on Feb. 11 that they determined didn't belong to orcas, but was coming from the sperm whale.
Once weather conditions improved the next day, Towers says they went out onto the water tracking the sound and finally spotted the whale.
He says the last time a sperm whale was documented in B.C. was in 1984, and it was only heard, not seen.
The whales are normally far offshore and Towers says it's unclear why this whale was so close, but the sighting was a surreal opportunity.
Something truly remarkable happened a few days ago. With great team effort on and off the water we had the opportunity to observe and listen to a sperm whale! It started in the early morning when Lisa at the lab started a recording of clicks off Robson Bight. She and Jared got out on the water to locate the whale while Paul and Helena monitored the the hydrophones and cameras from Alert Bay. After a search in the morning they also got the news that there were orcas going south through Weynton Pass, biggs orcas IDed as the T137’s. Around 1PM they found the sperm whale and orcas near Blinkhorn and got the opportunity for pictures. The last time a sperm whale was confirmed on Vancouver Island's eastern coast was an audio recording in 1984. So a sperm whale and orcas... rounded up it was a very exciting day!! Photocredit: Jared Towers . . #spermwhale #whale #cetacean #cetaceans #nature #wildlife #wildandfree #emptythetanks #conservation #protect #explorebc #hellobc #discorverocean #ocean #science #research #observation #wildlifephotography #pnc #britishcolumbia #vancouverisland #canada
