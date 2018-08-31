

The Associated Press





DAVIS, Calif. - University of California researchers are feeding seaweed to dairy cows in a bid to make cattle more climate-friendly.

UC Davis is studying whether adding small amounts of seaweed to cattle feed can help reduce their emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas that's released when cattle burp, pass gas or make manure.

In a study this past spring, researchers found methane emissions were reduced by more than 30 per cent in a dozen Holstein cows that ate the seaweed, which was mixed into their feed.

UC Davis animal scientist Ermias Kebreab led the study. He says his team plans a six-month study with beef cattle starting in October.

Dairy farms and other livestock operations are major sources of methane. California is requiring them to cut emissions by 40 per cent by 2030.