New study offers insight and recommendations to reduce right whale deaths
In this Wednesday March 28, 2018 photo, the baleen is visible on a North Atlantic right whale as it feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Michael Dwyer
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 1:04PM EDT
FREDERICTON -- A new study says more than half the 70 North Atlantic right whale deaths recorded over the last 16 years were the result of either entanglement in fishing gear or vessel collisions.
The findings are in a paper published Thursday in the journal Diseases of Aquatic Organisms.
A cause of death was determined for 43 of the 70 whales. Sarah Sharp, a veterinarian with the International Fund for Animal Welfare, says none of the adult and juvenile whales for which a cause of death was established had died from natural causes.
She says more aggressive efforts to protect the whales are needed. There are estimated to be only 411 North Atlantic right whales left, with deaths outpacing live births.
No right whales died in Canadian waters last year, but 12 were found dead in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in 2017.
A nine-year-old male right whale was found dead in the gulf this month, but preliminary necropsy results were inconclusive.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Some southern Ontario waterways now as salty as the ocean: WWF Canada
- New study offers insight and recommendations to reduce right whale deaths
- Canadian astronaut Saint-Jacques set to return after 'intense adventure' in space
- Scientists record singing by rare right whale for first time
- Watchdog criticizes rising costs, delays of NASA's next Moon rocket