New app lets parents keep kids' pertinent information at their fingertips
In this photo from 2013, a teenager uses a smartphone. In Windsor, Ont. (Nam Y. Huh / AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 25, 2018 11:17AM EDT
MONTREAL -- A Montreal-based organization is launching a new free app that lets parents keep their children's vital information close at hand.
The Missing Children's Network says the SIGN4L application allows parents to store up-to-date photos and vital information in one place for quick access in an emergency.
The organization says that information is important for authorities in the moments after a child is abducted, runs away or goes missing in a public place.
A grant from telecommunications giant Telus allowed for the development of the free app, which is available as of today on most Apple and Android smartphones and tablets.
The announcement coincides with International Missing Children's Day.
Montreal's city hall will be illuminated in green tonight to mark the day.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- New app lets parents keep kids' pertinent information at their fingertips
- Ready or not, Canadian business may face sanctions under EU's GDPR privacy law
- What the EU's sweeping new data protection and privacy law means for you
- EU data privacy law goes into effect amid confusion
- Forecasters expecting near-normal hurricane season for Atlantic in 2018