Lions kill suspected poacher in South African wildlife area
A former circus lion scratches its head against a tree inside an enclosure at Emoya Big Cat Sanctuary in Vaalwater, northern, South Africa, Sunday, May 1, 2016. (AP Photo / Themba Hadebe)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, February 14, 2018 10:15AM EST
JOHANNESBURG -- Managers of a wildlife area in South Africa say a pride of lions killed a suspected poacher.
The Umbabat Private Nature Reserve says the man was killed last week and that two sets of human tracks were found nearby, suggesting the alleged poacher had companions who escaped.
It says the tracks indicated that the companions were "fleeing the scene at a very rapid pace."
Reserve managers said Tuesday that a heavy calibre firearm and ammunition were recovered after the killing on Friday.
The Umbabat reserve is near Kruger National Park, whose rhino population has been heavily targeted over the years.
Umbabat managers say they implement costly security measures in an effort to thwart poachers who regularly target rhino, elephant, lions, hyenas, pangolins and vulture in the private reserve.
