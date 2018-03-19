

The Associated Press





BEAU VALLON, Seychelles -- Beneath the crystal-clear waters of the Indian Ocean island nation of the Seychelles, the fight is on to save coral reefs that shelter a range of creatures, from tiny invertebrates to the sprawling octopus, from climate change.

The fragile reefs act as a protective barrier for coastlines and an attraction for the tourists who keep the economy going. But the reefs are also one of the first victims of rising ocean temperatures.

With further threats including overfishing and pollution, coral reefs around the world will reach their tipping point before the end of the century, disappearing more quickly than they can restore themselves, according to a study published in the journal Science last month.

Local charity Nature Seychelles is pursuing what the organization calls the world's largest coral restoration program.