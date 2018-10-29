Hubble Space Telescope working again after 3-week shutdown
This image provided by NASA shows the Hubble Space Telescope after its release from the Space Shuttle Atlantis on May 19, 2009. (AP Photo/NASA)
Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press
Published Monday, October 29, 2018 12:06PM EDT
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- The Hubble Space Telescope is studying the cosmos once again after a three-week shutdown.
NASA says the orbiting observatory resumed scientific observations over the weekend.
Hubble's pointing system was compromised earlier this month when an old gyroscope finally failed. The backup did not kick in properly, forcing flight controllers to come up with a fix. Controllers managed to coax the backup gyroscope into operation through a variety of manoeuvrs and switches. Three gyroscopes need to be working for optimal performance.
Launched in 1990, Hubble has made more than 1.3 million observations of stars, galaxies, black holes and other celestial targets. Some are more than 13 billion light-years away.
The telescope resumed operations Saturday by staring down a distant star-forming galaxy in the infrared.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Hubble Space Telescope working again after 3-week shutdown
- Ontario researcher pinpoints burial site of officer from Franklin Expedition
- Rocket carrying 1st UAE-made satellite launched from Japan
- China, France launch satellite to study climate change
- A Chinese farmer couldn't fly a plane, so he built his own