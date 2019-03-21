Great Lakes feeling effects of rapid climate warming: report
Ducks make their way across the water as mist rises from Lake Ontario in Toronto on Thursday, February 11, 2016. (Cole Burston / The Canadian Press)
John Flesher, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 21, 2019 11:22AM EDT
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- A scientific report says the Great Lakes region is warming faster than the rest of the U.S., which likely will bring more flooding and other extreme weather such as heat waves and drought.
The warming climate also could mean less overall snowfall even as lake-effect snowstorms get bigger, according to the report released Thursday by a team of researchers from universities primarily from the Midwest.
The report also predicts more severe algae blooms in the Great Lakes, which make it unsafe for swimming and increase the costs of treating the water.
Farming could be hit especially hard, with heavy rains delaying spring planting and dry spells requiring more irrigation during summer.
Beaches, dunes and shorelines will be more vulnerable to erosion.
The Chicago-based Environmental Law & Policy Center commissioned the report.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- World Video Game Hall of Fame announces 12 finalists for 2019 class
- Great Lakes feeling effects of rapid climate warming: report
- Facebook stored millions of passwords in plain text
- 'It looked fake': Giant odd-looking sunfish washes up on Australian beach
- 'A second sun': Giant 'fireball' meteor discovered above Bering Sea