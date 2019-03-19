Emergency ascent in Indian Ocean as sub fills with smoke
A submersible after British scientist and her American pilot had to make an emergency ascent from 250 meters beneath the surface of the Indian ocean off the Seychelles after smoke filled their two-person submersible, Tuesday March 19, 2019. (AP Photo/David Keyton)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, March 19, 2019 10:31AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 19, 2019 11:09AM EDT
ALPHONSE ISLAND, Seychelles -- A British scientist and her American pilot had to make an emergency ascent from 100 metres beneath the surface of the Indian Ocean after smoke filled the cockpit of their submersible.
The pair with the British-led Nekton Mission investigating climate change off the Seychelles is safe and recovering on the mother ship.
An electrical fire on the sub is being investigated as the possible cause of Tuesday's emergency.
The mission says it expects to be back in the water on Wednesday.
The Associated Press is the only news agency working with British scientists from the research team. Sky News is the mission's programming partner. The seven-week expedition is expected to run until April 19.
