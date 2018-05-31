Dunes on Pluto made of tiny frozen grains of methane
This July 2015 image made by the New Horizons spacecraft shows dunes, small ripples at bottom right, on Pluto's Sputnik Planitia ice plain. (NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 31, 2018 2:19PM EDT
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Scientists have discovered dunes on Pluto made of tiny frozen grains of methane.
The pale grey and white ridges were revealed by NASA's New Horizons spacecraft during its 2015 flyby. A British-led team announced the findings Thursday in the journal Science.
Researchers say the dunes appear to be made mostly of icy specks of methane the size of sand. Thought to be relatively recent, the dunes are located in Pluto's heart-shaped region at the base of mountains with methane snowcaps.
Scientists were surprised to find dunes given Pluto's thin, weak atmosphere. They suggest surface nitrogen ice transformed into gas that lifted methane particles. Pluto's gentle winds then carried and deposited the grains.
Dunes already have been found on Mars, Venus, Saturn's moon, Titan, and even a comet.
