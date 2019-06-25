

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - The Canadian Space Agency says astronaut David Saint-Jacques is doing well as he continues his long journey home after a six-month stint aboard the International Space Station.

The 49-year-old Quebec native boarded a NASA plane during the night and is expect to arrive in Houston later today after a brief stopover in Scotland.

The agency says Saint-Jacques is in good health despite experiencing typical post-flight symptoms, including nausea. He was able to speak with his wife and parents after landing.

Saint-Jacques, along with NASA astronaut Anne McClain and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, returned to Earth Monday night aboard a Soyuz capsule that landed in Kazakhstan.

During a mission that began in December, Saint-Jacques took part in a six-and-a-half hour spacewalk and set a record for the longest single space flight by a Canadian at 204 days.

His next few weeks will be spent recovering from the physical challenges of the flight, which could include blood circulation problems, muscle pains and trouble walking after months of weightlessness.