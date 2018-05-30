Could Google's upcoming Pixel 3 XL get a notch and a front-facing dual camera?
Android P, Google's latest operating system, coming in the "Pixel 3," was unveiled at the Google I/O 2018 conference. (Google Google I/O 2018)
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 7:22AM EDT
The third generation of Google's Pixel smartphones is due in fall 2018. It seems that the tech giant is likely to follow other smartphone-makers in using a notch on the screen -- at least in the largest model -- according to several photos of tempered glass screen protectors published on social media.
Leaked photos showing screen glass supposedly from the two upcoming Pixel (3 and 3 XL) handsets appear to give several things away. First of all, the larger handset seems to be getting a notch. This feature -- which debuted on the Apple iPhone X and has since adopted by many other brands -- lets handset-makers trim down bezels to make more room for the screen by housing the various sensors and the front-facing camera in a notch cut out of the display.
In its standard version, the Pixel 3 looks very similar to the Pixel 2, with what looks like an 18:9 aspect ratio display. More surprisingly, it looks like the two models could be getting front-facing dual cameras. Based on these leaks, designer Ben Geskin imagined what the end result could look like and shared his mock-ups on Twitter.
The only thing that's currently sure about the Pixel 3 is that this new smartphone line will come with the latest version of Google's Android operating system, which promises Home button gesture navigation and updated Google Assistant. Android P also uses user behavior and habits to help save battery power.
This is Google #Pixel3 and #Pixel3XL pic.twitter.com/jd2nBiRb27— Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) May 28, 2018
