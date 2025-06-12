ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Supreme Court of Canada to hear Facebook privacy case

By The Canadian Press

Published

A Facebook privacy tab is displayed on a computer screen showing a Facebook Help Centre page in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.