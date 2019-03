CTVNews.ca Staff





Paleontologists at the University of Alberta announced on Friday that they have discovered the world’s biggest and oldest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton.

Named for a celebratory bottle of scotch that was shared the night it was discovered, “Scotty” is also the largest dinosaur skeleton ever found in Canada.

Paleontologists say that the meat-eating dinosaur, which has a skeleton that is 13-metres long, weighed more than 8,800 kilograms when it roamed Saskatchewan roughly 66 million years ago.

Though Scotty is believed to have been in its early 30s when it died, Scott Persons, a postdoctoral researcher in the University of Alberta’s Department of Biological Sciences, said in a news release that it had an “unusually long life.”

Scotty’s life is also believed to have been particularly violent.

“Riddled across the skeletons are pathologies – spots where scarred bone records large injuries,” Persons said.

Among its injuries are broken ribs, an infected jaw and bites from other T. rex dinosaurs.

The dinosaur skeleton was first discovered more than two decades ago, in 1991, but paleontologists only announced the discovery now because it took many years for the sandstone encasing the bones to be removed.