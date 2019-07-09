OTTAWA – Canadians will be informed in the event of serious meddling attempts during the fall election campaign, according to a new and first-of-its-kind federal plan.

But what kind of meddling or level of disinformation will prompt the government to go public? And what kind of details should you expect in the event that those in charge determine it’s time to let Canadians know?

Here’s what we know so far, based off of a newly released cabinet directive spelling out what the ministers expect from the public servants who will be in charge of what’s known as the “Critical Election Incident Public Protocol” while the campaign is underway.

What is this protocol?

Back in January the federal government unveiled a series of new measures aimed at further shoring up Canada's electoral system from foreign interference, and enhancing Canada's readiness to defend the democratic process from cyber threats and disinformation.

As part of this announcement was the creation of a panel known as the "Critical Election Incident Public Protocol,” to inform Canadians about serious meddling attempts during the campaign in an impartial way. The objective is to have a plan to inform people if needed, without being seen to be interfering in the campaign.

The scope of the panel is limited, according to the cabinet directive, it will only be initiated to respond to incidents that occur within the writ period, and that do not fall within Elections Canada’s wheelhouse, so anything that has to do with the administration of the election, like information about polling places.

“For clarity, Canadians – and democracy – are best served by election campaigns that offer a full range of debate and dissent. The Protocol is not intended to, and will not, be used to respond to that democratic discourse,” reads the cabinet directive.

Who is in charge of this?

This plan will be overseen by five senior level non-political government officials: the Clerk of the Privy Council, Canada’s National Security Adviser, and the deputy ministers of the Justice, Public Safety, and Global Affairs departments.

The members of this new high-level panel will be responsible for deciding when and how they decide to inform Canadians about concerning online behaviour or content that comes to their attention.

Public servants are the ones in charge of this because during elections, the government runs in a “caretaker mode,” where ministerial decision-making is limited.

What information will they have access to?

National security agencies including the Communications Security Establishment (CSE), Global Affairs Canada, CSIS, and the RCMP will be providing the panel with regular briefings on “emerging national security developments and potential threats to the integrity of the election.

If the head of one of these agencies becomes aware of interference in the 2019 federal election, they will talk to their agency counterparts and “consider all options to effectively address the interference.”

And, according to the cabinet directive, “barring any overriding national security/public security reasons,” will inform the affected party, whether that is a political party, a candidate, or Elections Canada, directly.

How will this panel decide to go public?

Should an incident or accumulation of incidents of foreign meddling or another interference attempt arise, it will need to meet the threshold of being serious and "disruptive" enough—even if on a micro scale, perhaps in a single riding—to have an impact on Canada's ability to hold a free and fair election before this panel takes further steps.

In order to decide to go public the panel has to be in consensus and be confident in the intelligence or information that has led them to conclude that a serious interference attempt has occurred.

The panel is to consider both domestic and foreign actors as interferers, though, the cabinet directive notes that attributing the interference to a specific foreign entity may not be possible, “given that attempts to unduly influence the election may involve misdirection and disinformation. Further, it is possible that foreign actors could be working in collaboration with, or through, domestic actors.”

How will Canadians be informed?

If it is a serious enough case, the panel will inform: the prime minister; all registered political parties; Elections Canada; and the public about the threat. The panel’s decision to inform the public cannot be vetoed by any of these parties.

After the prime minister, parties and Canada’s elections body is informed, then the Clerk of the Privy Council will ask the “relevant agency head(s) to “issue a statement” to notify Canadians. It’s unclear whether this would simply be a written statement or delivered through a press conference, which is more likely the case.

According to the cabinet directive, the public announcement will include: what is known about the incident (as deemed appropriate); and steps Canadians should take to protect themselves.

More details to come...