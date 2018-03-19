Unanimous House of Commons motion blames Russia for British nerve gas attack
The House of Commons has unanimously adopted a motion blaming Russia for what it calls a despicable nerve gas attack in Britain. Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland takes part in a press conference in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa Monday, March 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 4:29PM EDT
The House of Commons has unanimously adopted a motion blaming Russia for what it calls a despicable nerve gas attack in Britain.
Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia's Freeland's motion says Russia is showing a total disregard for the rules of the international order.
Former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench in the city of Salisbury two weeks ago, the victims of what the British government says was a Russian nerve agent.
British and Russia has engaged in tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats over the attack.
Freeland's motion calls on Russia to co-operate with British investigators and says Canada stands in solidarity with Britain.
The motion calls on the House to recognize that the Russian state "bears responsibility" for the attack