HALIFAX -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is continuing his visit to the Halifax area, announcing up to $86.5-million in federal funding to improve a busy expressway into the city.

Trudeau says the money will help extend the Highway 107 Burnside Connector and build a high-speed bypass to connect Highways 101, 102, and 118.

The prime minister says the connector will "go a long way in making commutes shorter and safer," adding that its construction is expected to create 150 jobs

The federal money from the Building Canada Fund is in addition to $107-million announced by the province, while the Halifax Regional Municipality will provide the remainder.

Later today, Trudeau is expected to take part in a tour of historical exhibits at the Black Cultural Centre in the community of Cherry Brook.

He is also expected to meet with a youth group before delivering a speech in recognition of black history.

Trudeau began his visit by attending a vigil Wednesday night for a Syrian family that lost seven children in a house fire earlier in the week, before attending a fundraising gathering of Liberal donors at a Halifax hotel.