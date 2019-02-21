Trudeau announces up to $86.5 million for Halifax expressway
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks to Liberal supporters in Halifax on Wednesday February 20, 2019. Trudeau visited friendly Nova Scotia territory on Wednesday evening to thank fundraisers and recall happier times, as controversies rage in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Riley Smith
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 21, 2019 8:53AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 21, 2019 9:46AM EST
HALIFAX -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is continuing his visit to the Halifax area, announcing up to $86.5-million in federal funding to improve a busy expressway into the city.
Trudeau says the money will help extend the Highway 107 Burnside Connector and build a high-speed bypass to connect Highways 101, 102, and 118.
The prime minister says the connector will "go a long way in making commutes shorter and safer," adding that its construction is expected to create 150 jobs
The federal money from the Building Canada Fund is in addition to $107-million announced by the province, while the Halifax Regional Municipality will provide the remainder.
Later today, Trudeau is expected to take part in a tour of historical exhibits at the Black Cultural Centre in the community of Cherry Brook.
He is also expected to meet with a youth group before delivering a speech in recognition of black history.
Trudeau began his visit by attending a vigil Wednesday night for a Syrian family that lost seven children in a house fire earlier in the week, before attending a fundraising gathering of Liberal donors at a Halifax hotel.