OTTAWA – Canada's cyber spy agency is warning that in 2019—an election year—state-sponsored actors are "very likely" to try to sway Canadians' public opinion.

"In the coming year, we anticipate state-sponsored cyber threat actors will attempt to advance their national strategic objectives by targeting Canadians' opinions through malicious online influence activity," says the CSE in a newly released report on the current cyber threat environment Canada is facing.

CSE officials speaking on background to reporters Thursday said that these attempts to manipulate public opinion can be carried out online by amplifying misinformation on social media and creating fake news stories meant to amplify extreme opinions, polarizing public debate.

The officials classified this as a "widespread" issue across social media platforms, with these foreign nations' motivations being to discredit the democratic process, and sow division.

The 2018 cyber threat assessment was released by the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, the federal government's public-facing hub of cyber information. It's part of the Communications Security Establishment (CSE), otherwise known as the federal spy agency.

One example cited in the threat assessment was that now-deleted Twitter accounts connected to a Russian agency that was involved in spreading disinformation ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election. These accounts had tweeted about events in Canada or Canadian issues, 8,000 times. These included posts with false information about the Quebec City mosque shooting and about the uptick in asylum seekers crossing the border.

The threat assessment predicts that Canadians will almost certainly encounter "malicious online influence activity" in 2019.

This includes attempts to steal personal and financial information as more households increase the number of internet-connected devices they own, from thermostats to cars.

CSE officials said that while there continue to be benefits from increasing online connectivity and technologies, they also bring new threats to Canadians' cybersecurity.

The assessment also anticipates:

Cyber actors will increase the scale and sophistication of activities to steal more personal and commercial data;

State-sponsored actors will continue conducting cyber espionage on businesses and critical infrastructure in Canada; and

Sophisticated cyber actors will exploit retail technology and seek to breach customer and client data for cybercrime purposes, which is the most likely threat to Canadian companies.

More to come.