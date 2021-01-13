OTTAWA -- Alberta Sen. Scott Tannas says he has travelled to Hawaii during the holidays.

In an emailed statement to The Canadian Press, the leader of the Canadian Senators Group says he will shortly be returning to Alberta and will follow all the COVID-19 testing and quarantine requirements.

Tannas says he complied with all the rules and health protocols required to safely travel abroad and he will be ready to participate when the Senate resumes its sittings.

The Canadian Press contacted every sitting member of the Senate last week to inquire about travel outside the country during the holidays.

Eighty-eight senators said they had been following public-health instructions to refrain from non-essential international travel in a bid to curb the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Tannas and Quebec Sen. Josee Verner, the Canadian Senators Group's deputy leader, were the only two senators in the 93-member body who did not respond to multiple requests for comment about their whereabouts.

Phone calls to their Senate offices went unanswered and staff did not respond to emails.

Conservative Sen. Don Plett said he had travelled to Mexico but returned after a few days upon thinking again about the trip.

Sen. Vern White, also of the Canadian Senators Group, said he was in Finland visiting family.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2020

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.