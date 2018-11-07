OTTAWA – Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is “very disappointed,” but is choosing to believe MP Tony Clement, who is taking a backseat after revealing that he sent sexually explicit images and a video of himself to someone he did not know, who turned out to be an extortionist.

Scheer said he is “taking Tony at his word” that he understood this exchange to be with a consenting adult, and that it was the first and only time he’s done something like this.

“Obviously it’s a terrible lapse of judgment that we’re all disappointed in,” Scheer said.

Addressing reporters on Parliament Hill Wednesday morning, Scheer said he became aware of the situation late last week, and that the relevant security agencies have been alerted and are involved.

In a statement issued Tuesday night, Clement said that, over the last three weeks, he had been sending the images and video to someone he believed was “a consenting female recipient.”

“The recipient was, in fact, an individual or party who targeted me for the purpose of financial extortion. The RCMP are currently investigating the matter to determine the identity of the party responsible for the extortion attempt,” Clement said.

The Prime Minister’s Office and the Privy Council Office have been aware of the situation for a few days. The RCMP has confirmed that they are investigating the information provided by Clement.

The longtime Parry Sound-Muskoka MP has resigned from his House of Commons committee assignments as well as his position as the justice critic, to focus on his personal and family life.

Clement, who is married with three children, apologized for his “very poor judgment” and said he plans to seek treatment, while maintaining his duties as an MP in the Conservative caucus.

Scheer would not directly comment on whether Clement will be allowed to run again in 2019 under the Conservative banner.

Last night, Scheer said that he was “greatly disappointed” by Clement’s actions, and has accepted his resignation from his caucus responsibilities.

“I am encouraged that he has decided to seek help and I wish him all the best in doing so,” Scheer said in a statement Tuesday night.

For now, Deputy Conservative Leader Lisa Raitt will take on the role of justice critic.

Clement was also one of the Conservative members on the closed-door, top-secret National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians. Members of this committee require security clearances.

Clement, 57, was first elected to federal politics in 2006, served in multiple cabinet positions under previous prime minister Stephen Harper, and ran for party leader on two occasions.