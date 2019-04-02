Read the full document containing text conversations between Gerald Butts and Jody Wilson-Raybould
Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 1:16PM EDT
Below are submitted documents containing text conversations that the prime minister's former principal secretary, Gerald Butts, said he had had with Jody Wilson-Raybould -- that show the tensions between the PMO and the former justice minister as she was being shuffled into a different portfolio.
Gerald Butts Document Submi... by on Scribd
Gerald Butts Statement Marc... by on Scribd
