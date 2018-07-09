

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Helene Laverdiere, a popular NDP MP who defeated Gilles Duceppe in both the 2011 and 2015 elections, has announced she won't run again next year.

Laverdiere says she will be 64 next April and that it is time to pass the torch.

She surprised political pundits by beating Duceppe in the Montreal riding of Laurier-Sainte-Marie when he was Bloc Quebecois leader in 2011.

Laverdiere repeated the feat four years later.

Her announcement comes four days after longtime Hamilton Centre MP David Christopherson said he will not seek re-election.

Christopherson was first elected to the Commons in 2004 and has served as deputy NDP leader since 2012.

(1/3) As you may already know, I will not be running again in the next federal election. At 64 years old, I think it is time for me to pass the torch. To represent the people of LSM was and remains one of the greatest honor of my life. — Hélène Laverdière (@HLaverdiereNPD) July 9, 2018

(2/3) I will try to remain deserving of the trust that you have invested in me. I will continue to fight for justice and equality. I remain convinced that Jagmeet Singh and the NDP is the best option for all Canadians. — Hélène Laverdière (@HLaverdiereNPD) July 9, 2018