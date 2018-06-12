

CTVNews.ca Staff





Conservative MP Maxime Bernier, who ran for the federal party’s leadership last year and narrowly lost to Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, has been removed from the Opposition shadow cabinet.

Scheer confirmed the decision in a brief statement Tuesday evening.

“I have removed Maxime Bernier from the Official Opposition Shadow Cabinet , effective immediately,” Scheer said in the statement.

Scheer did not offer an explanation for the move.

Bernier served as the shadow minister for innovation, science and economic development. His role will be assumed by Matt Jeneroux on an interim basis, Scheer said.

Bernier is a high-profile Conservative MP, having held two ministerial roles, including minister of foreign affairs, under former prime minister Stephen Harper.

Bernier represents the Quebec riding of Beauce.