OTTAWA -- The Liberal Party of Canada says it fundraised around $3.5 million during the first three months of the second year dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

A party spokesperson says the Liberal government is focused on fighting the virus, "while other parties have pushed for an election."

Because the Liberals hold a minority of seats in the House of Commons an election could happen anytime, and federal parties have started to prepare.

The Liberals report more than 33,600 people donated around $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.

It also says it set a new record for the number of grassroots monthly donors, with 98 per cent of its donations being less and $200 and the median amount given being around $10.

The Conservatives say they raked in a record $8.47 million from around 45,000 donors over the first three months of the year.

The Bloc Quebecois reported raising around just over $373,000 from 2,040 donors.

The Green Party of Canada, meanwhile, says it pulled in around $677,500 from nearly 8,300 donors.

Data is not yet available for the federal New Democratic Party, but all parties must report their first quarter fundraising hauls to Elections Canada by the end of April.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2021.