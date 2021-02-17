OTTAWA -- Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is casting doubt on the federal government’s new firearm legislation that pledges to support cities that wish to implement a handgun ban, saying "it’s just not going to work."

Ottawa unveiled a suite of legislative changes in Bill C-21 on Tuesday, one of which is a provision allowing individual municipalities to create bylaws to ban the transportation and storage of handguns. If passed, violators of those rules could be subject to a penalty of up to two years in jail and may lose their licence or registration certificate.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair was asked Wednesday about how the federal government plans to enforce this, given municipalities fall under the constitutional purview of the provinces. He acknowledged the decision ultimately falls on provincial shoulders.

"If the provincial governments choose not to allow municipalities to do that, that’s their choice," he said, speaking at a virtual press conference. "But our choice, is to help where people want help and where a municipality wants to do more and where they have the support of their provincial government to do more, we’re prepared to support those initiatives."

Saskatchewan has already nixed the possibility of a ban, after amendments were made to a bill last June to further protect the rights of legal gun owners in the province. The changes prevent banning gun ownership at the municipal level.

A similar provincial bill is before Alberta’s legislature as well.

In a statement to CTVNews.ca, a spokesperson for Ontario’s solicitor general said "We are continuing to review the proposed legislation to determine its impact on Ontario, as the federal government chose not to consult with provincial and territorial ministers on its details prior to introduction."

It goes on to say "Our government has always been clear that our focus is on action that makes a real impact in reducing illegal gun and gang violence. As law enforcement experts routinely highlight, it has not been demonstrated that banning legal firearms and targeting law-abiding citizens would meaningfully address the problem of gun violence."

Blair addressed these concerns, touting the proposal for more funds to support community programs that prevent criminal behaviour.

"It’s not just about legislation, and it’s not just about guns, it’s also dealing with the social conditions that give rise crime and violence."

The federal government pledged $250 million over five years to support "anti-gang programs for young people" in the Fall Economic Statement, unveiled in November.

Tracey Wilson of the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights told CTVNews.ca on Wednesday that the specific measure dealing with municipal handgun bans "was a shot from Trudeau across the bow at the provincial premiers, because it’s circumventing the powers of the provinces."

Wilson said a ban still wouldn’t prevent the many illegal firearms that trickle in from outside Canada’s borders.

"When John Tory or some of these other mayors that seem to show interest in it say ‘OK, I’m going to ban handguns,’ all they’re doing is banning legal sport shooters," said Wilson.