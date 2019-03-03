

Nick Kirmse, CTVNews.ca Staff





Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou has filed a civil claim alleging several Canadian agencies violated her constitutional rights.

The claim, which was filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia on Friday, alleges that members of the Canadian Border Service Agency, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Government of Canada worked together to detain Meng and collect evidence in a manner that denied her Charter rights.

Meng is seeking damages for the wrongful exercise of authority in public office, as well as false imprisonment.

None of the allegations in her claim have been tested in court.