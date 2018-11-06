OTTAWA – Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale is going to provide an update on Correctional Service Canada's inmate transfer policy on Tuesday, CTV News has learned.

Goodale is expected to offer this update on the federal approach to inmate transfers following a cabinet meeting.

Inmate transfers were brought into the spotlight after political controversy erupted over the transfer of Terri-Lynne McClintic from prison to an Indigenous healing lodge in Saskatchewan. McClintic was convicted of first-degree murder in the kidnapping, rape and murder of eight-year-old Tori Stafford in 2009.

When the issue arose this fall, Goodale said the decision was being reviewed to make sure that the law and longstanding policies of the federal government were properly applied in this situation.

Given privacy considerations, Goodale is not expected to speak directly to the McClintic case.

With files from CTV News' Don Martin and Michel Boyer

Sign up for our political newsletter