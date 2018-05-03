

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – The federal government will be intervening in the British Columbia government’s court reference on the Kinder Morgan pipeline.

The NDP government in B.C. has filed a constitutional reference question with the B.C. Court of Appeal to answer whether the province has jurisdiction regarding the construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project between Alberta and the B.C. coast.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson Raybould announced Thursday that the federal government will be intervening in this case.

"We are confident in Parliament’s jurisdiction and will intervene on the question in order to defend our clear jurisdiction over interprovincial pipelines," she said.

Gaining intervener status means the federal government can participate in the court proceedings.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asserted that the pipeline is in the national interest and has vowed to see it built. Kinder Morgan announced last month that it was suspending all non-essential spending on the project, citing British Columbia’s opposition.

The federal government has since pledged legislative measures and initiated financial talks with the Texas-based company, which has given a deadline of May 31 for assurance the project can go ahead.