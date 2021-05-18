OTTAWA -- Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan was aware of the military investigation into Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin in March, CTV News has learned.

In a statement to CTV News, Sajjan’s office said that the acting chief of defence staff and the deputy minister of national defence informed Sajjan of an ongoing investigation involving Fortin, two months before Fortin stepped aside from leading Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

This is a breaking news update, previous story follows.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he was informed “a number of weeks ago” that an allegation had been made against Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, but he did not receive details about what was alleged.

“In regards to this situation, it is being led and followed up appropriately by appropriate authorities and military leadership. In situations like this, those authorities can make the determination to inform me and my office, which they did in this case, a number of weeks ago,” Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday.

“As is appropriate, I didn't receive details of what is being alleged, what's going on in terms of the investigation,” Trudeau continued, offering his first public comments about the investigation that was announced on Friday.

On Friday evening, the Department of National Defence announced in a brief statement that Fortin would be stepping away from his role overseeing the delivery and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine doses across the country, “pending the results of a military investigation.”

As CTV News exclusively reported on Sunday, according to sources, Fortin is facing a sexual misconduct claim against him that dates back more than 30 years. The investigation stems from an allegation brought forward two months ago, sources said.

Speaking to CTV News following Trudeau’s remarks on Tuesday, Fortin’s lawyer Cmdr. Mark Letourneau clarified that Fortin had known a few weeks prior to Friday that an investigation had been initiated. It remains unclear whether it was the military police that approached Fortin about the investigation, and what led to his departure from his role with the vaccine rollout on Friday.

According to Letourneau, Fortin has still not been officially informed of what the nature of the investigation is. As Fortin’s lawyer has previously told CTV News, Fortin was not aware of the specific allegation until CTV News contacted him.

Fortin’s lawyer— who is with the Defence Counsel Services and provides legal representation within Canada’s military justice system— said his client “completely denies” any wrongdoing. The allegation has not been proven or tested in court.

Sources have told CTV News that military police received a formal complaint against Fortin in March, alleging a “historical sexual assault.” The incident, sources say, allegedly dates back 32 years to early 1989, when Fortin was a student at the Royal Military College in Saint-Jean, Que.

The sources, who are not authorized to speak publicly, said Fortin is under investigation for allegedly exposing himself before a woman.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service is leading this investigation, but what steps they have taken up until now remain confidential.

Trudeau said he could not confirm the nature of the investigation because he “wasn’t given” those details, adding it is also “not information that has been made public by the military yet.”

“It would not be appropriate for me to be following that closely, an independent investigation like this,” Trudeau said, adding that his office’s role is about ensuring that everyone involved knows that the “proper processes” need to be followed.

“This is not an investigation out of my office, or out of the Privy Council. It is being handled by military leadership and the appropriate authorities, so I can't give the more specific answers that you're looking for, but I understand that people have questions and are hopeful that this process is going to be — as I highlighted my desire for it to be — fair, complete, and rigorous,” said the prime minister.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan’s office told CTV News on Sunday that Sajjan was advised on Friday that Fortin had stepped aside, by the acting chief of defence staff.

The Canadian Armed Forces has been under increased scrutiny in recent months due to misconduct allegations against several high-ranking commanders, including former defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance and his successor, Admiral Art McDonald, both of whom deny any wrongdoing.