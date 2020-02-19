OTTAWA -- Outgoing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has put the first non-confidence motion of the 43rd Parliament on notice, opening the door to a potential attempt to bring down the Liberal minority, just 20 sitting days in.

The motion is one of six potential opposition day motions the party could put forward for debate on Thursday, when they get their fourth chance this session to set the agenda in the House of Commons.

Worded simply, the motion states "that the House has lost confidence in the government."

If advanced, it would come to a vote that the Tories would need the backing of other opposition parties to pass. Given the prospect of a snap election if the motion passes, it remains to be seen how interested the Bloc Québécois or New Democrats would be in heading back to the polls so soon.

The non-confidence motion is accompanied on the notice paper by five other Scheer-sponsored motions, four of which are centred around the ongoing Canada-wide Wet’suwet’en protests and rail blockades, and the other would see the House call on the government to "approve the Teck Frontier mine project."

The Conservatives have until the end of the day to determine which motion they will bring forward for debate.

Speaking about the protests on his way into a Liberal caucus meeting on Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government "is working extremely hard to resolve the situation," and called it "unacceptable."