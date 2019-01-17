

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - U.S. President Donald Trump is rolling out an ambitious vision for bolstering his country's defences against missile attacks whose scope and costs could have major implications for Canada and North American security.

Canadian officials were watching closely as Trump revealed his vision following a U.S. review of American and allied defences against new missiles developed by Russia, China and other adversaries.

Trump underscored both the importance of working with allies and having them shoulder their share of the costs of defending against missiles and other threats.

He put a heavy emphasis on space-based surveillance and defences to stop different kinds of missile attacks against the U.S. from anywhere in the world.

Canada has worked with the U.S. for decades to monitor incoming ballistic missiles through the early-warning system known as the North American Aerospace Defence Command, or Norad

But that system needs to be upgraded soon and several Canadian officials told The Canadian Press that the government is working to better understand what Trump's vision means for Canada.