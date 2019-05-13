

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Global Affairs Canada says detained Canadian Michael Kovrig has received another visit from consular officials in China.

Kovrig, a diplomat on leave, and the entrepreneur Michael Spavor were detained in China on Dec. 10 but have not had access to lawyers or been formally charged.

It was the seventh time consular officials have seen Kovrig since he was detained, while Spavor has had six such visits.

The Canadian government says the men's detentions are "arbitrary" and is calling for their immediate release.

About a month after they were arrested, Global Affairs warned Canadians travelling to China to do so with a "high degree of caution" because of the arbitrary application of local laws.

Global Affairs notes a number of countries back Canada's position on the matter, including the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Spain and Denmark, as well as NATO, the European Union and the G7.