

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The chairwoman of the Senate's human rights committee says Canada needs to deal with systemic, anti-black racism in its prisons and help inmates better integrate with society after they're released.

Nova Scotia Sen. Wanda Thomas Bernard says the committee's hearings have shown a need for systemic and structural changes to prevent former prisoners from getting back into trouble with the law.

As part of a special meeting to look at the experiences of black female inmates, the committee heard that pardons for past crimes would help some inmates find work.

Black Canadians make up 8.6 per cent of the population of federal prisons, even though they account for just three per cent of the overall Canadian population.

And while their numbers have declined, the corrections watchdog's most recent annual report found that black inmates were more likely to be in maximum security, placed in segregation and disproportionately involved in violent incidents.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for action to ensure equal opportunity and treatment for the more than one million black Canadians, and Bernard says she expects the government to follow through on that message.