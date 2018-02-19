

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- A group of '60s Scoop survivors wants to make sure fellow survivors properly understand the federal government's proposed settlement -- and ultimately reject it.

The National Indigenous Survivors of Child Welfare Network has organized an information session this evening in Ottawa for survivors to learn more about the $800-million agreement, which has yet to receive court approval.

The group's co-founder, Colleen Cardinal, says the deal is flawed because it was reached without consultation with survivors, it earmarks $75 million for four law firms and it excludes any Metis people caught up in the historic injustice, which saw thousands of Indigenous foster children placed in non-Indigenous homes across Canada beginning in the 1950s.

Cardinal says it's important that information about the settlement proposal is shared "by survivors, for survivors," and the network hopes to convince 2,000 people to opt out, which would void the deal.

Cardinal says a judge will hear arguments in Saskatoon and Toronto in May on whether the proposal should be approved.

The office of Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett has said the proposed settlement is a first step and the government is committed to using negotiation to resolve any ongoing litigation.