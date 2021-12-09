An infectious disease expert believes that Omicron variant of COVID-19 will trigger a "significant escalation" of infections that could force schools, restaurants and other industries to shut down once again.

"It's not a question of if, but when," Colin Furness, an expert in infectious disease epidemiology from the University of Toronto, told CTV National News. "I don't see how we're going to keep a lid on things."

Furness warned that governments need to update COVID-19 guidance to reflect that the virus is primary spreading through airborne transmission.



"Stop pretending that bits of Plexiglas and a blue gaping surgical mask is enough to protect anyone against anything, because it isn't."



