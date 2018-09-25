

Jennifer Kay, The Associated Press





TAMARAC, Fla. -- Waterbeds still elicit a wink, wink, nudge, nudge whenever they come up in conversation. But two pioneers of the industry in the United States are hoping to generate a new wave of popularity for the old furniture concept by using a wholesome new pitch.

Inventor Charles Hall and City Furniture CEO Keith Koenig are promoting the new Afloat mattress with a focus on comfort and support, not sex. In the City Furniture showroom in Tamarac, Florida, a sign promises Afloat mattresses are "not your parents' waterbed."

The new mattresses range in price from about $2,000 to $3,300. The promoters are replacing product names such as The Pleasure Pit and Pleasure Island for the sober-sounding Firm and Pure models.