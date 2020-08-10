TORONTO -- These cute critters are getting by with a little help from some new friends.

New video shows a giraffe hanging out with a rhinoceros, possums cuddling with wombats and a capybara playing with monkeys.

Those are just a few examples of the many orphaned creatures that have formed unlikely bonds while in recovery at rehabilitation centres from Africa to Australia.

Goska Zdziechowska has captured the amazing footage of rescued animals from across the world and the bonds they have formed while in recovery.

The self-described 'Polish Dr. Doolittle' has been visiting and volunteering at rehabilitation facilities, working individually with the animals, some of which are released back into the wild after recovery and some that have to stay at the facilities for the rest of their lives.

Zdziechowska's travels have taken her all across the globe. She has recorded the journey on her YouTube page, and she told Storyful news agency that she's worked with over 100 different species of mammals.