International travellers flying to the U.S. this summer will want to reconsider packing their face powders and protein powders in their carry-on baggage as new security measures take effect at the end of the month.

With peak summer travel around the corner, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration has announced plans to implement new security requirements regarding powders for international flights to the U.S. effective June 30.

Anything over 12 oz/350 ml -- roughly the size of a standard can of pop in the US -- will require secondary screening. If the powder cannot be cleared by security officials, it will be taken away.

Powder substances are defined as fine dry particles and include flour, sugar, ground coffee, spices, powdered milk and cosmetics.

Parents of babies, however, need not fret, as baby formula will be exempt from secondary screening, as will medically necessary powders and human remains.

The policy only applies to international flights bound for the US.