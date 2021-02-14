HELSINKI -- An ephemeral artwork made with thousands of footsteps in the snow has captured attention near Finland's capital of Helsinki.

Under the guidance of local resident and amateur artist Janne Pyykko, 11 snowshoe-clad volunteers stamped a series of complex geometric patterns on a golf course.

Together, the designs resemble a huge snowflake.

The artwork, which was completed over two days, measures about 160 metres in diameter.

Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat said it could be the largest snow-drawing ever made in the Nordic country.

Pyykko says the drawing is best observed from the air, but he told Finnish media Wednesday that mapping out the patterns for snowshoers to follow within a set area of the Lofkulla golf course required a great deal of on-the-ground planning.

The work is designed to be temporary, lasting only until the next snowfall or heavy winds erase the footprints.