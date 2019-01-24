

Relaxnews





Tulemar Bungalows & Villas in Costa Rica's Manuel Antonio National Park has been named the world's best hotel by the 2019 Travelers' Choice Awards, a ranking system based on comments posted by the users of TripAdvisor.

With 33 acres of rainforest and a private beach, Tulemar Bungalows & Villas offers travellers a chance to connect with nature. Some of the rooms look out over its gardens, others have views of the sea. According to the Travelers' Choice Awards, the world's second best hotel is the Hotel Belvedere in Riccione in Emilia-Romagna, Italy. The four-star establishment, which offers views over the Adriatic, also tops the Travelers' Choice ranking for European hotels. Placed third in the global ranking, Viroth's Hotel in Siem Reap, Cambodia, is also the Travelers' Choice overall winner in Asia.

The European rankings is largely monopolized by Italian, Turkish and Greek getaways, with the Kayakapi Premium Caves Cappadocia taking top spot in TripAdvisor's Luxury list.

Meanwhile the top U.S. hotel comes in sixth in the world rankings -- the French Quarter Inn in Charleston, South Carolina, a city that is also home to the third on the U.S. list, The Spectator Hotel, which follows The Nantucket Hotel & Resort in second place.

Here are the Top 10 best hotels in the world:

Tulemar Bungalows & Villas - Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica Hotel Belvedere - Riccione, Italy Viroth's Hotel - Siem Reap, Cambodia Kenting Amanda Hotel - Hengchun, Taiwan Hotel Alpin Spa Tuxerhof - Tux, Austria French Quarter Inn - Charleston, United States The Resort at Pedregal - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Belmond Palacio Nazarenas - Cusco, Peru Kayakapi Premium Caves - Cappadocia - Urgup, Turkey Hanoi La Siesta Hotel & Spa - Hanoi, Vietnam

Here are the Top 10 best hotels in Europe:

Hotel Belvedere - Riccione, Italy Hotel Alpin Spa Tuxerhof - Tux, Austria Kayakapi Premium Caves Cappadocia - Urgup, Turkey Quinta Jardins do Lago - Funchal, Portugal Hotel Amira Istanbul - Istanbul, Turkey Hotel 41 - London, United Kingdom Ikos Oceania - Nea Moudania, Greece Hotel Spadai - Florence, Italy Ikos Olivia - Gerakini, Greece Maxx Royal Kemer Resort - Kemer, Turkey

Here are the Top 10 best hotels in the U.S.: