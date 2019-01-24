The world's favourite hotel is in Costa Rica
Tulemar Bungalows & Villas in Costa Rica. (© Tulemar Bungalows & Villas - Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica)
Relaxnews
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 8:13AM EST
Tulemar Bungalows & Villas in Costa Rica's Manuel Antonio National Park has been named the world's best hotel by the 2019 Travelers' Choice Awards, a ranking system based on comments posted by the users of TripAdvisor.
With 33 acres of rainforest and a private beach, Tulemar Bungalows & Villas offers travellers a chance to connect with nature. Some of the rooms look out over its gardens, others have views of the sea. According to the Travelers' Choice Awards, the world's second best hotel is the Hotel Belvedere in Riccione in Emilia-Romagna, Italy. The four-star establishment, which offers views over the Adriatic, also tops the Travelers' Choice ranking for European hotels. Placed third in the global ranking, Viroth's Hotel in Siem Reap, Cambodia, is also the Travelers' Choice overall winner in Asia.
The European rankings is largely monopolized by Italian, Turkish and Greek getaways, with the Kayakapi Premium Caves Cappadocia taking top spot in TripAdvisor's Luxury list.
Meanwhile the top U.S. hotel comes in sixth in the world rankings -- the French Quarter Inn in Charleston, South Carolina, a city that is also home to the third on the U.S. list, The Spectator Hotel, which follows The Nantucket Hotel & Resort in second place.
Here are the Top 10 best hotels in the world:
- Tulemar Bungalows & Villas - Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica
- Hotel Belvedere - Riccione, Italy
- Viroth's Hotel - Siem Reap, Cambodia
- Kenting Amanda Hotel - Hengchun, Taiwan
- Hotel Alpin Spa Tuxerhof - Tux, Austria
- French Quarter Inn - Charleston, United States
- The Resort at Pedregal - Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
- Belmond Palacio Nazarenas - Cusco, Peru
- Kayakapi Premium Caves - Cappadocia - Urgup, Turkey
- Hanoi La Siesta Hotel & Spa - Hanoi, Vietnam
Here are the Top 10 best hotels in Europe:
- Hotel Belvedere - Riccione, Italy
- Hotel Alpin Spa Tuxerhof - Tux, Austria
- Kayakapi Premium Caves Cappadocia - Urgup, Turkey
- Quinta Jardins do Lago - Funchal, Portugal
- Hotel Amira Istanbul - Istanbul, Turkey
- Hotel 41 - London, United Kingdom
- Ikos Oceania - Nea Moudania, Greece
- Hotel Spadai - Florence, Italy
- Ikos Olivia - Gerakini, Greece
- Maxx Royal Kemer Resort - Kemer, Turkey
Here are the Top 10 best hotels in the U.S.:
- French Quarter Inn - Charleston, South Carolina
- The Nantucket Hotel & Resort - Nantucket, Massachusetts
- The Spectator Hotel - Charleston, South Carolina
- The Inn at Lost Creek - Mountain Village, Colorado
- Hotel Jackson - Jackson Hole, Wyoming
- Williamsburg Inn - Williamsburg, Virginia
- Trump International Hotel Washington D.C. - Washington D.C.
- Hotel Emma - San Antonio, Texas
- The Peninsula Chicago - Chicago, Illinois
- Sonnenalp - Vail, Colorado