

The Canadian Press





An Ontario woman who turned 100 years old this weekend isn’t sure why she’s lived so long, but says that the occasional glass of sherry and a loving family may have helped.

Born on July 21, 1918, Julie Lesniewich celebrated the milestone birthday surrounded by family and friends on Saturday in Cambridge, Ont.

Lesniewich never married but has been a key figure in her community, volunteering to clean the pews at the local Roman Catholic church, St. Clements Parish.

As she drank a glass of sherry with nieces Jennifer Blanchard and Julie Lester, Lesniewich told CTV Kitchener that having them around has made her want to live longer.

“I’ve been so lucky to have such a wonderful family,” she said.

She added that sherry might also have had something to do with it, and joked that perhaps “God doesn’t want me.”

Lester called it “an emotional, overwhelming time for everybody.”

Blanchard said she was “thrilled” to be there for the big day.

With a report from CTV Kitchener’s Tyler Calver