

Daniel Otis, CTVNews.ca Witer





When a student at Atlanta’s Morehouse College couldn’t find a sitter for his baby daughter last week, his professor stepped in to hold the little girl for the duration of the lesson.

It all happened on March 1 in a class run by mathematics professor Nathan Alexander.

Student came to class today with his child due to no babysitter or anybody to watch her while he was in class.

My professor NATHAN ALEXANDER said “I’ll hold her so you can take good notes!” #HBCU #morehouse #Respect pic.twitter.com/oogIqetseS — TheOriginal™ (@Original_Vaughn) March 1, 2019

“As one of my peers walked into the classroom with his child in arms he quickly explained to my professor that he couldn’t find a babysitter and had nobody else that could watch her,” Nick Vaughn wrote on Facebook that day. “My professor… said, ‘No problem, in fact I will even hold her so you can take better notes in class.’ And he did.”

Alexander went on to teach the entire class with baby Assata strapped to his chest.

“It was this encounter that truly showed me the power and impact (historically black colleges and universities) can have for the black community, for this professor to understand that life happens and sometimes there are just no ways around it,” Vaughn wrote.

Images of the two have since gone viral and the story has been shared by news outlets around the world.

On Facebook, father Wayne Hayer told his friends and followers that he is “deeply moved” by the subsequent outpouring of love and support.

“I was just going to class wasn’t expecting all of this!” Hayer wrote. “The support has been nothing short of amazing. Assata is a celebrity now!”

In a public Facebook post, Firda Amalia Hayer thanked the professor for his “compassion and understanding” and said her husband was simply trying to give her respite from baby duty that day.

“Wayne works two jobs and is a full-time student,” she explained. “Anyone who is and has been a new mommy understands how overwhelming it can get. Wayne wanted to give me a break. Plus, he'd get to spend more time with Assata in the process. It's a win-win.”

Morehouse College president David Thomas also took to social media to praise the father and educator.

“This is about #love and #commitment,” Thomas wrote on Twitter. “Loving our students and being committed to removing any barrier to their pursuit of excellence.”