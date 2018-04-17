Everybody will be eating their greens at the series of private dinner parties Travis Petersen has planned for three British Columbia cities.

The former MasterChef Canada contender is taking reservations for a trio of cannabis-infused pop-up culinary events, the first to take place on the “420 weekend.”

“I think it is something people have never done before,” he told CTV Vancouver Island on Monday. “It’s going to be a private sort of in-home pop-up dinner club.”

The six-course menu for the $120 per person Vancouver dinner does not spell out how the illegal ingredient will be infused into espresso rubbed duck breast, zucchini gazpacho and smoked salmon. The mystery has cannabis enthusiasts buzzing.

“I’m just really excited to see how he does the fusion,” said Victoria Cannabis Buyers Club employee Ashley Abraham.

Not everyone is stoked about the idea. The Vancouver Island Health Authority is reminding would-be diners that marijuana is still illegal, and therefore runs afoul of food preparation and health rules.

“Until the federal legislation changes, food premises that prepare, sell and/or distribute marijuana edibles are not in compliance with the Food Premises Regulation and Public Health Act,” Island Health said in a statement.

The health authority is also warning that the food needs to be prepared in an approved commercial kitchen. Petersen said all prep for the dinner will be done in a commercial kitchen in Vancouver.

B.C.-born Petersen sees a growing market for cannabis cuisine as Canada relaxes criminal laws and the drug becomes more socially acceptable.

“The emails have just been flooding in saying, ‘When are you coming to our city?’” he said.

Petersen’s events are scheduled to take place between April 20 and 22nd in Vancouver. There are currently three dates in Victoria beginning on May 18. Petersen also plans to bring the dinner parties to Kelowna, B.C.

Fans like Abraham are getting the munchies in anticipation.

“I’m excited to see what the dosing is like,” she said. “I’m sure that we are going to have a really good sleep after that dinner.”

With a report from CTV Vancouver Island’s Yvonne Raymond