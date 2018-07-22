

CTVNews.ca Staff





A kitten found itself stuck in the wheel well of a vehicle in Virginia and wound up travelling more than 70 kilometres before being rescued.

Firefighters rescued the tabby kitten at a body shop in Petersburg, Va. The driver of the vehicle had driven to the shop from Capron, Va., roughly 72 kilometers away.

Video of the incident shows a man prying the wheel well open while a woman reaches for the kitten. The cat was not injured during the ordeal.

A social media post from Petersburg Animal Care and Control indicates a mechanic at the body shop, named Chuck, adopted the kitten “on the spot.”

“He is a long-time cat lover,” the post reads. “They bonded instantly.”

Never a dull day at Leete Tire & Auto!!! We received a call from Debbie Broughton, Chief Warden with Animal Care & Control, that there was a kitten trapped inside the fender well of a Kia Sedona. Leete Tire & Auto Service Manager, Warren Strum, jumped to the rescue and quickly extracted a scared but unharmed kitten! Check out the comments for more pictures and videos... Posted by Leete Tire & Auto Center Inc. on Thursday, 19 July 2018