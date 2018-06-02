

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Montreal man is is celebrating his graduation after 17 years at the same school, where his friends and teachers say he has been an inspiration.

Shyheim Ramdhaney, 21, was born with cerebral palsy, a neurological disorder that makes it difficult for him to get around and also affects his speech.

He started at Mackay Centre School, a school for people with special needs, at the age of four. He went on to discover many interests along the way, from art to social issues.

“Gun laws are important,” he said.

Ramdhaney also found time to give back to the school by volunteering in kindergarten classrooms.

“I tell them not to fight, I tell them to share toys,” he says.

Despite some struggles along the way, Ramdhaney says he stayed strong, and stayed brave.

His advice: “Have a normal attitude and love for life and ... keep going and keep going and keep going.”

Teacher Dana Strohl says he will be missed. “He’s taught me to look at the good in your day,” she said. “And keep going.”

With a report from CTV’s Vanessa Lee